LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — People in the town of le mars crowded the streets to watch a parade… Followed by a ceremony.

This year marks the 58th annual Avenue of Flags in Le Mars. 1,458 flags were posted on the grounds.

The flags honor deceased veterans from several communities. The Memorial Day observance was put on by the American Legion Wamer Post 241 but first began with a parade starting at Eighth Street Southwest and ending at the Plymouth County Courthouse, where dozens gathered to honor and remember the fallen.

“It’s been going on for well over 30 years, it’s a pretty emotional day for a lot of us who have family members that get remembered on Memorial Day, and that’s what it’s about. It’s more of a solemn type thing, we don’t do sirens on the firetrucks or anything, it’s more of a remembrance and honor thing,” said David Schipper, chief of Le Mars Fire and Rescue

Music at the ceremony was provided by the Le Mars Municipal Band.