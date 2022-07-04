LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The decision to overturn Roe V. Wade isn’t escaping folks’ minds anytime soon, including a group of people in le mars.

The progressive people of Plymouth County organized a demonstration in front of the courthouse in Le Mars on Sunday.

A handful of people showed up with signs to make their voices heard. The demonstration was in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade on June 24th.

Lacey Overman with the Progressive People of Plymouth County indicated that she hopes that folks are aware of the services her organization offers.