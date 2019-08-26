Le Mars nonprofit helps those with mental disabilities get hands-on training

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU)- A nonprofit business in Le Mars is providing hands-on training for those with mental disabilities in the community.

Life Skills Training Center has been helping people for over four decades. The organization started out with only five clients. They have now grown to 65. Clients at the facility clean and fold items from towels, bedsheets to rugs for local companies.

“I love to fold the bibs,” said Kyle Armstrong a client at Life Skills Training Center.

Armstrong has been working at the center for eight years.

“Love working here,” said Armstrong.

He is one of many employees tossing in and pulling out over 4,000 pounds of laundry every day.

Employees at Life Skills Training Center are part of a commercial laundry service that works with local businesses near le mars.

“Our ultimate goal here at life skills is to get the clients to their fullest potential that they wish to reach and to get them a job out in the community,” said Shelly Thomson marketing direction at Life Skills Training Center.

“When they come in they bring in their lunches and it’s just a regular job,” said Thomson.

The nonprofit organization provides adults who have mental illness with an opportunity to work outside of their homes.

“They’re actually able to earn a paycheck every other Monday. They get paid here. It’s a big deal for them, and they take their paychecks and they spend it here in the community,” said Thomson.

Providing everyone with job training and important life skills.

“understanding that if they’re at break or at lunch and they spill something, they are the person responsible for cleaning that up. They are the person responsible for making sure they don’t forget their lunch box at the end of the day and take it home,” said Thomson.

“I gotta do what I gotta do,” said Bruce Postma a client at Life Skills Training Center.

Helping to install pride and independence in all of their employees.

“Good job everybody, good job,” said Thomson.

As the program continues to grow they are interested in finding more local employers that are willing to work with their organization to help provide jobs to those with mental disabilities.

Life Skills Training Center is also partnering with the Plymouth County Knights of Columbus for their annual fundraiser on September 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will be calling the public to ask for donations to help fund the nonprofit organization as well as provide funds to the Iowa Special Olympics. For more information on how you can donate call Life Skills Training Center at 712-229-3682.