Le Mars man pleads guilty to COVID-19 related unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars man pled guilty after stealing government funds using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme.

According to a release, Dennis George Chinn, 54, pled guilty in federal court in Sioux City after admitting to falsely reporting his income, saying it was $150 per week so he could get an additional $600 weekly payment. He obtained over $13,000 total in COVID-19 pandemic CARES Act Iowa unemployment funds.

Chinn faces a possible 10-year prison sentence, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The incident was investigated by the United States Department of Labor and the office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

