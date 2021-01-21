Le Mars man has been sentenced for COVID-19 related unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars man has been sentenced for underreporting his income to receive COVID-19 unemployment funds.

Dennis George Chinn, 55, was senteded Tuesday to three months in federal prison. The sentence came after he pleaded guilty to theft of government funds on September 25, 2020.

Chinn admitted to falsely reporting his income in a plea agreement, saying his income was $150 per week, allowing him to get an additional $600 weekly payment. In total, Chinn obtained over $13,000 in COVID-19 pandemic CARES Act Iowa unemployment funds.

Chinn was sentenced in Sioux City United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. In addition to 3 months’ imprisonment, he was ordered to pay $12,231 in restitution. He must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Chinn is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.