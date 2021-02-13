Le Mars man flown to Sioux Falls hospital following tractor, SUV crash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving a tractor near Orange City.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Highway 60 on Friday around 9:58 a.m.

The crash took place four miles south of Orange City, and officials said Joshua Sievers, 41, of Le Mars, was driving a farm tractor south on Highway 60 when he was struck by an SUV driving south. Jodie Huju, 26, of Sioux City, was driving the SUV.

Sievers was ejected from the tractor, and the tractor landed on its side. He was taken to the Orange City Area Health System but later flown to Sanford Health Center in Sioux Falls. Huju was taken to the Orange City Area Health System.

The tractor had about $25,000 of damages, and the SUV had an estimated $6,000 in damages. Huju was cited for following too close.

2009 Kia Sorento, Photo Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

The Orange City Fire Department, Orange City Ambulance, Orange City Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials will continue to investigate this crash.