Le Mars man charged with two counts of sex abuse of juvenile

Local News

Photo Courtesy of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on April 21 stemming from an investigation on sex crimes in Marcus, Iowa.

According to the Marcus Police Department, Rashawn Dailey, 22, of Le Mars, was arrested on warrants for sex abuse. The warrants come from an investigation that accused Dailey of engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile from August 2017 to February 2020.

Dailey was charged with two counts of third-degree sex abuse, class C felonies. He was then taken to the Cherokee County Jail on a bond of $20,000.

The Iowa Department of Human Services, MercyOne Child Advocacy Center, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office helped the Marcus Police Department investigate.

