Le Mars man arrested for impregnating 14-year-old babysitter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars man was arrested for sexual assaulting a 14-year-old who then became pregnant.

According to court documents, the 14-year-old victim was babysitting Taylor Smith’s two children, ages 1-year and 4-months, in Woodbury County on June 2, 2020. She fell asleep and allegedly woke up to Smith having intercourse with her.

The victim told him to stop, but he didn’t. Documents said Smith was 23 at the time of the incident.

The victim became pregnant, and a DNA test confirmed Smith was the father, documents said.

Smith was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.