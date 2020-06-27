Le Mars man arrested, charged after eluding officers Friday

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars man has been arrested and charged after eluding officers following an attempted traffic stop Friday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, a Plymouth County Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Firebird.

According to officials, during the attempted traffic stop, the Firebird failed to stop and fled the deputy in and the around Le Mars area.

The deputy was initially assisted by the Le Mars Police Department.

The chase covered around six miles and ended when the vehicle went into a ditch in the 35,000 Block of C30, just east of Le Mars.

Additional law enforcement units were called to the scene, including Le Mars Fire Rescue for lighting and the Iowa State Patrol for manpower.

Officials conducted a search of the area on foot and with a K9 around the area where the Firebird was in the ditch.

The search was terminated after an hour of looking for the driver of the Firebird.

A few hours later, around 8:45 a.m., Le Mars Police located the driver of the Firebird, who was identified as Chase Roy Kounkel, 35, of Le Mars, in the 600 Block of 4th Avenue NE.

Kounkel was taken into custody by the officer and turned over to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office for charging.

Authorities said during Kounkel’s arrest, they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Kounkel’s possession.

Kounkel was taken to the Plymouth County Jail and charge with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine of the third offense, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.