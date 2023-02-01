ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars man was charged with felony sexual abuse after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a child.

According to complaint documents filed by the Rock Valley Police Department, Skyler Meyers, 18, of Le Mars, was accused of having sexual relations with a person of around 13 years of age.

Meyers allegedly engaged in these relations at least three times between December 19 and 22, 2022, and the complaint specified that the victim was not of the age to consent per Iowa law.

A warrant was issued on January 17 and was served on January 24. Meyers allegedly confessed to authorities, documents state.

Meyers was charged with third-degree sex abuse of a child. He was booked into the Sioux County Jail.