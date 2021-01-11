Le Mars Knights of Columbus host 4th drive-thru dinner during pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – People in Le Mars were getting together so-to-speak for a special kind of Sunday dinner.

Over in Le Mars, the Knights of Columbus held a drive-thru porkchop dinner for community members. It was the 4th drive-thru dinner they’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic.

Around 400 people come out for the dinner. One organizer told KCAU 9 that it didn’t take too long for them to be sold out.

“Its awesome to have all the support. People keep coming back, I see people three to four times. Each time I see them. They keep coming back; they bring them out to all their families. They just keep doing it, so it’s awesome. We love the community support,” said Grand Knight Seth Schmitt.

Coming up later this year, the hall plans to have a drive-thru fish fry for lent.