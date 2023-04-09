LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — At Centennial Park in Le Mars, PrimeBank and local service groups spread 7,500 east eggs across the park for the town’s annual easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The park was split into three areas for different age groups, and when the siren rang, the kids took off. Within minutes, there were hardly any eggs to be found.

“I hope they get to enjoy some family time and some camaraderie with their neighbors and friends, have a good time, good clean fun,” said Jordan Sitzmann with PrimeBank.

Before the hunt, eventgoers were able to get their picture with the easter bunny.