Le Mars Ice Cream Days kicks off

There are man upgrades that were made at Wells' ice cream parlor

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 01:00 PM CDT

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – With the official start of summer just days away, Siouxlanders are headed to the parlor. 

Wednesday marks the start of the annual Le Mars Ice Cream Days. The yearly event celebrating the town's rich history in frozen treats.

It was an especially exciting morning as Wells Blue Bunny unveiled its newly renovated parlor and visitor center.

After months of work, upgrades include a family theater, interactive displays, and an outdoor seating area.

