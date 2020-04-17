Le Mars Ice Cream Days 2020 canceled

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Le Mars Ice Cream Days festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The announcement came from the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Le Mars Thursday afternoon.

“We feel this decision needed to be made with the best interest of the community, business partners, sponsors, vendors, and all participants in mind,” Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Neal Adler said.

“At this time when people are laid off and businesses are working to minimize the economic efforts of the pandemic; the Chamber and the city need to support the efforts to minimize the spread of the virus by promoting social separation,” Adler said. “It has become clear that it would be nearly impossible to enforce and maintain social separation at large group gatherings.

Jason Vacura, Le Mars City Administrator, said chamber and the city have been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation and reviewed best case scenario outcomes.

“Our first priority is the safety and security of our citizens, our community, and potential guests,” Vacura said. “The chamber, the city, and the Ice Cream Days committee look forward to June of 2021 and celebrating together again at Ice Cream Days.”

