Le Mars High School hosts regional robotics tournament

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of tech-savvy Siouxland students got to show off their skills as part of a regional robotics tournament Saturday.

24 teams from across both Iowa and Nebraska traveled to Le Mars High school to compete for a spot in a state robotics championship.

For the past several months, the teams have been building and refining robots to accomplish certain tasks.

Judges awarded points for how reliable the robots are, as well as their overall performance.

Le Mars Community Schools Robotics coach Tracy Wingert said the tournament helps give kids who have a love of technology a chance to shine.

“Every student at school needs to find their place, [and] needs to find where they belong. For some, it’s a football field. For some, it’s a choir room. This is where these kids belong: engineering, designing, coding, and building, this is their place,” said Wingert.

Only 48 teams from Iowa will move on to the state championship in Cedar Rapids.

The two-day event kicks off Friday, February 28th.