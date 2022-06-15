LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — First responders practiced for something that rarely happens in Siouxland, an ammonia leak.

Wells Enterprises and the Le Mars Fire & Rescue held a joint drill outside the Wells south ice cream plant in the early evening of Wednesday. The situation simulated a tanker leaking ammonia with one person being injured.

Members from Wells were assisted by Le Mars responders in getting the injured party out, containing and stopping the leak.

One Wells employee, Gregg Junck, told KCAU 9 about why the drills are so important for the company.

“We go through a lot of training with the employees, but until you actually get the feel of it and hands-on experience, it kind of takes that training and puts it into reality,” Junck said. “And so these drills help make the employees feel more comfortable with the training and equipment that we have.”

Junck added that the company holds a drill every year to keep all employees, new or old, educated on what they need to do in the case a real disaster should occur.