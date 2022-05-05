LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Total Motors in Le Mars donated $20,000 to the Le Mars Fire Department for a new Brush/Grass vehicle.

The check was presented at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Le Mars Fire Department. The funds will go toward the Le Mars Fire-Rescue’s new Brush/Grass fire pick-up.

According to a release, Total Motors was also able to source the new vehicle and that they will be up-fitting to fight fires. Total Motors said they are proud to support their local Fire-Rescue and believe the volunteers in Le Mars are the most significant part of keeping the community safe.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue started a new fundraising campaign on April 26 after a recent string of major fires in the area stating, “With the recent fires last fall and of course this spring, we at Le Mars Fire-Rescue have decided to fundraise to construct another Brush/Grass fire pick-up to use in fighting ries. We are looking to raise $50,000. This would allow us to buy a heavy-duty pick-up and equip it with a tank and pump and allow us to buy a light bar, sire, radio, and the hose and accessories to put on it.”

