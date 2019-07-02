Le Mars Fire Rescue asks for help

The Fire Chief said instead of increasing taxes for the last 30 years, an annual fundraiser has helped the department meet it's growing needs.

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Le Mars Fire Rescue is reaching out to the community for financial support. The department said as the number of calls grows, so do its needs.

The department’s chief says year after year, the city of Le Mars is unable to give the department all the money it needs to do the job for a growing population.

“It’s vital they are vital to the community,” said Hettwuer.

Rosie Hettwer was married to a Le Mars firefighter for more than 30 years. She has seen the community grow and the need to protect it.

“It’s very crucial, because without it, they could not have near the equipment. That is very vital to the fire department they could not have it and would not have it and many other things that go with it,” said Hettwuer.

“We have more responsibilities 10 years ago. We ran just about 179 calls for service [then]. Last year we ran over 500,” said Schipper.

Chief David Schipper said instead of increasing taxes for the last 30 years, an annual fundraiser has helped the department meet it’s growing needs.

“This kind of money takes care of those kinds of needs and helps us be more efficient and be able to do our jobs quicker safer faster,” said Schipper.

“Safety is number one in our city whether it be police, ambulance and fire. And the fundraising that our chief has done has been absolutely tremendous. It’s a great asset that is going on and we thank patrons for participating,” said Dick Kirchoff the Mayor of Le Mars.

This year, the department received $50,000 from the city. They are hoping to raise $30,000 more for new clean air bottles, new protective clothing, and other resources and training.

“I know they appreciate all of the efforts that the community gives to this fundraiser,” said Hettwuer.



The fire chief says many supporters come visit the station when they are giving their donations, but of course, you could also donate by sending it to them in the mail.