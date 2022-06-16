LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — One street in Le Mars was packed with the sounds of music and delicious treats during Primebanks 54th Annual Ice Cream Social.

The Noteables performed while lines filled as one-by-one dishes of ice cream were handed out to hot and hungry people. They even had a special guest at Thursday night’s event when the Iowa State Fair Queen was on hand to help hand out treats.

KCAU 9 spoke with a member of Primebank he told us that this is just one of the many events they love to do.

“Primebank loves being a part of the community and this is our staple, this is what we do. It’s not just the Ice Cream Social, we’re out here every day doing events like this for our community,” said the President of Primebank Le Mars Josh Kovarna.

If you missed any of Thursday’s activities, don’t fret as the Ice Cream Days continues in Le Mars through Saturday with a carnival, parade, and many other events going on with plenty of ice cream included.