Le Mars Farmers Market held big opening day on Saturday

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Le Mars Farmers Market had their big opening day on Saturday with food and produce vendors, despite being a few vendors short due to COVID-19.

The market implemented additional safety measures that included making hand sanitizer readily available.

People were donning face masks and gloves due to the guidelines set out by Governor Reynolds’ latest recommendation.

KCAU 9 spoke with the Rob Scheitler, Le Mars Farmers Market Manager, about what those new safety guidelines mean for their market.

“As the season gets going, we’ll hopefully have more vendors because as the Governor has stated that they really don’t want us doing craft items or jewelry yet. So as we get going, later in the season, hopefully she will open that up to all of our vendors,” said Scheitler.

If you’re hoping to take a trip to the market, they’re only open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, but they told KCAU 9 that as the season goes on, they will add more days.