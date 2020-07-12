Le Mars Crazy Days holds annual event

For over 30 years the city of Le Mars has held its Crazy Days event to promote local vendors and bring attention to its downtown attractions.

This year’s event is one of the most important ones so far.

After COVID-19 forced many small businesses to close their doors, some for good, the ones that remain are picking up the pieces. Some business owners tell us it’s events like this that give them a helping hand.

“Just a sense of togetherness, there’s a lot of people that own small businesses, and these…a lot of interacting and connections…and so just, to me, the connections that you make having a small business are incredible and that kind of brings the community together,” said Event Coordinator Samantha Bomgaars.

The event shut down Central Avenue in Le Mars and provided over 50 vendors, including brick and mortar stores, street vendors, and food trucks the opportunity to network and offer crazy deals to its patrons.