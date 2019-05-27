Le Mars community reacts after shooting

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Le Mars community is still shaken after a shooting at a local convenience store sent two employees to the hospital.

It happened at the Le Mars HyVee convenience and gas store Sunday morning.

According to Le Mars Police Department, a man carrying a handgun walked into the business around six in the morning demanding money from the two female clerks.

The suspect then shot both victims in the stomach area and fled the scene in a beige car.

The unidentified male suspect was found dead just two hours later in South Sioux City, with what police described as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“You know what’s scary about it is, you don’t know where safety is sometimes. You think you’re safe in a particular business or community and then something like this happens. It’s just not right,” Le Mars resident Steve Harrington said.

The police are still investigating the incident but said there is no threat to the public. No names have been released in the case yet. Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says it may be a day or two before the suspect and the two victims are publicly identified.

