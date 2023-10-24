LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Le Mars clothing store will soon be closing its doors as the store’s owner begins a new chapter in life, retirement.

Claussen’s, located at 10 Central Avenue NE in Le Mars, will be having a going-out-of-business sale starting Thursday through the end of next week.

The store is closing its doors due to co-owner Terry Claussen’s decision to retire.

“Business is as good as it’s ever been, but nothing lasts forever. We have an opportunity to leave at the top, which doesn’t happen often,” Claussen said. “I had a tough time wrapping my head around the idea at first, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter and seeing where that takes us.”

Claussen opened a store in Sibley with family friend Clayton Arend along with another partner, Arlen De Zeeuw. In 1978, a store in Le Mars went up for sale and he and his wife took the opportunity.

“I was the ripe old age of 22 in 1978 and got married to Lir that same year. We were raising three kids in Sibley when we got a call that the Le Mars store was up for sale,” Claussen said. “As long as Le Mars residents can remember, there’s always been a clothing store on the corner of Plymouth Street and Central Avenue. For many years, the store was known as Bowers Clothing and then Evan’s Menswear before Lori and I bought it after business and moved here 33 years ago. Le Mars has been very good to our family and business over the years.”

The time of the sales can be found below.