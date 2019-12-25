Le Mars Christmas tradition raises $14,000 for charity

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland family goes the extra mile when putting up Christmas decorations, putting in months of hard work that add up to a fantastic attraction and hometown help for people in need.

“It’s a Christmas tradition for us we got there before Christmas mass every year and it’s a great experience,” Le Mars resident Troy Scheitler said.

Troy Scheitler is the cousin of the man behind the Christmas display.

“If you go to Robs, it’s like getting everything in one because there are so many lights and it’s so neat to see. Usually, we go past it about three times,” said Troy Scheitler.

“A lot of people call me Mr. Christmas. I absolutely love this time of year,” Rob Scheitler of Christmas Tree Acres said.

What started out as a small family light display 23 years ago, Rob Scheitler’s home has now grown into the largest outdoor Christmas displays in the area.

“We had buses coming from Omaha, Sioux City, Sioux Falls they come from all over. We have people who drive three to four hours one way,” Rob Scheitler said.

Rob Scheitler has over 200,000 lights hung, 700 plastic blow molds, and 240 lighted sculptures throughout his property.

His display not only brings joy to visitors but also gives back to a Le Mars charity. This year alone, they’ve raised over $14,000.

“All that money that we take in goes to the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars. What that money does is helps the people in need. Whether that be clothes, food, clothes, shoes, coats, gloves you name it,” he said.

Rob hopes to continue raising funds for the Christian Needs Center as well as bringing in Christmas light donations for new displays come next season.

“We’re going to keep going as long as gods willing and as long as I can do it,” Rob Scheitler said.

“This will always be a Christmas tradition every year as more lights get added and spending time with the family and going to see it is just very important to us,” Troy Scheitler said.

If you haven’t had the chance to stop by Christmas Acres, they will continue to have their display until December 31. Rob has a goal to raise $15,000 by the end of the season for Christian needs center and breaking last year’s record.

The Christian Needs Center is a food and clothing pantry that serves struggling families in Plymouth County.