LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars community is kicking off Christmas with festive family events.

Christmas in Hometown will be on Nov. 25 on Small Business Saturday. There will be store displays and festive activities. Saturday after Thanksgiving anyone shopping will be able to take pictures with Santa, listen to live music, enjoy food, and watch a tree lighting ceremony at the Olson Cultural Event Center at 6 p.m.

Events to be offered will be:

Eating with the Elves at 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at KC Hall

2 Performances by the Browns at The Browns Century Theater. Purchase tickets at Tix – Ticket Sales.

Santa’s Fun Run 5k/10k at 10 a.m. Register by going to Christmas in Hometown Le Mars Santa Fun Run.

Shop in downtown Le Mars beginning at 9 a.m.

A 26-foot tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Olson Cultural Events Center at 6 p.m.

Adult and kids’ crafts, cookie decorating, Elve’s story time at the library, live music and local dancers, food vendors, and a visit with Santa and his reindeer happening throughout the day

Pony rides and a petting zoo from Pixie’s Pony Tales

Christmas Carnival including balloon stations, face painting, and temporary tattoos

Local Siouxland musician, Jill Miller, singing Christmas songs on the Olson Event Center stage

Bingo with Blu and coloring, too at The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlo

S’mores Stations

The Joy Scavenger Hunt throughout downtown Le Mars

2 Barbershop Quartets will be caroling around downtown throughout the day

30-minute skating rink sessions; sign up early to secure a time

Giant Inflatable Photo Ops

Children ages 5-10 can also be nominated to be on stage to press the button to light the 26′ tree. To enter visit the website, here. The deadline will be on Nov. 19 and the winner will be notified Nov. 20

The event will not be live-streamed this year.