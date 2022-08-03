LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland business took first place in a statewide business pitch contest on Monday.

Hardware Hank in Le Mars won a $20,000 grant in the “Open 4 Business” contest that was held in Pella, according to a release from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). The statewide contest began in March with 24 applicants and the five finalists received various rewards.

“We had a hard time selecting, so everyone’s going to go home with some money tonight,” said Executive Director of the IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, “The big ideas pitched by these small business owners exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and strength of small businesses and Main Streets across the state.”

Owner of Hardware Hank Scott Pageler was awarded the grant to develop a mobile showroom. The showroom will help Pageler being his flooring department to customers’ homes as well as use photos and digital displays for visualizing projects.

“This is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, not only in Le Mars but also in northwest Iowa,” said Pageler, “I haven’t found anything like what I’m trying to create.”

Runner-ups included Candle Ready Cakes in Dubuque which won $10,000 and Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington which won $7,500. There were two honorable mentions, The Hangry Lady and The Corner Restaurant, which won $5,000 each.