LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Building Blocks Childcare and Preschool in Le Mars has entered into an agreement to sell its Le Mars facility to Le Mars Community Daycare Center (LCDC).

According to a joint release from Building Blocks and the Crittenton Center, a 2021 study completed by the Le Mars Business Initiative (LBIC) showed the area’s childcare needs. It showed a shortage of 433 licensed childcare positions. The LBIC formed a committee of businesses, childcare providers, and community leaders to address the shortage.

The Le Mars Community Day Center (LCDC) was created to facilitate growth.

On Wednesday, Le Mars Community Daycare Center announced the purchase of the existing Building Blocks childcare facility located at 601 12th Street, SW in Le Mars, Iowa.

“This is an exciting step in our strategic plan for child care in Le Mars. We are two years into a five-year plan to address childcare needs in our community and this is a significant component of that plan,” the president of Le Mars Community Daycare Center Rich Ziettlow said.

The LCDC will be leasing the building to The Crittenton Center of Sioux City to provide childcare services.

“Early child education is a key element for successful learning in future years,” president of Building Blocks Dan Hiserote said. “Childcare reliability also promotes stable work and home lives for Le Mars’ families. We have been honored serving Le Mars families and children for the past 10 years. Transitioning this facility to LCDC will allow future growth and additional childcare options in Le Mars that would not have been available otherwise. The community of Le Mars clearly understands the importance of reliable, affordable, and quality childcare. Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible for our students and parents.”

CEO of Crittenton Center Kim Scorza thanked the Building Blocks management and the board of Le Mars Community Daycare for their efforts during the transition.

“We would like to thank Building Blocks management for all their assistance during this transition. We would also like to thank the board of Le Mars Community Daycare for their confidence in this new joint venture. We are excited to expand our childcare services to Le Mars and the surrounding communities and look forward to caring for children in this new location.”

The LCDC expects to continue offering similar childcare services through The Crittenton Center and hopes to expand childcare options in the near future.

The transition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For additional information, contact Richard Ziettlow at 712-541-0404 or Mark Gaul at 712-548-4947.