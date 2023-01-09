LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — No one was injured after an electrical malfunction to a ceiling fan caused a house fire near Le Mars.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue said in a release that crews were called to a house fire about seven miles north in the 36400 block of 120th Street around 2:51 a.m. The call stated there was a fire in the house’s attic. On the way to the fire, Le Mars Fire-Rescue called Oyens Fire Department and the Orange City Fire Department for help, asking for water tanker support and manpower.

Crews arrived at the scene and found the family and pets outside. Firefighters entered the home and found a fire above the ceiling in an upstairs bedroom in the house. They removed the ceiling and extinguished the fire before then taking any smoldering insulation and watering it down outside.

After extinguishing the fire, officials determined the fire was accidental and started in the attic space due to an electrical malfunction to a ceiling fan in a second-floor bedroom. Le Mars Rire-Rescue said damage was contained to the attic space just above the bedroom with little damage to the rest of the home. After cutting electricity to the area where the fire started, the family was able to return to their home.

No one was injured, and fire crews were on the scene for about 90 minutes. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Oyens and Orange City Fire Departments, and Campbell’s Electric assisted Le Mars Fire-Rescue.