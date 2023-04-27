LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU)— A Le Mars senior living center received a fluffy surprise Thursday.

The Good Samaritan Society brought in two baby goats and sheep for residents to pet and hold.

The four fluffy animals wandered around the living center’s outdoor area, in hopes of bringing joy to the residents.

Emily Toering, the activities director with The Good Samaritan Society says there have been nothing but smiles from residents.

“Oh they’re just loving it, they just can’t believe it. Probably 90% of my residents have never held a goat, so it’s kinda fun,” said Toering.

Emily says this is the first time the senior living center has brought in animals for the residents and plans to expand their pen to other animals in the future.