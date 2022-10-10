LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A fire at a Le Mars apartment complex Sunday night has left some of its residents misplaced.

At around 11:56 p.m., the Le mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a fire on the apartments at 1070 7th Ave for a reported fire, a release from the department said.

Officials said that when they arrived they could see heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. They stated that the fire was burning on the second and third-floor exterior decks and into the attic and roof. The section of the damaged building included six apartments.

The release stated that firefighters were able to make a quick entry while law enforcement evacuated residents. All residents, including four cats, were all safely brought out of the building.

Fire officials said they were on the scene for around two hours fighting the fire and investigating the scene.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire was determined to have been an accident caused by improperly discarded smoking materials near combustibles on the southside of the building.

According to the release, three out of the six apartments in the section took on fire, water, and smoke damage and are considered to be uninhabitable. The individuals affected are being assisted by family, friends, and/or the American Red Cross to find a place to stay, the release stated. All other apartments are considered to be liveable.

Officials estimate that $100,000 worth of damage was caused to the building.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue was assisted by the Le Mars Police, Plymouth County SHeriff, Mid-American Energy, Orange City Fire Department, and the American Red Cross.