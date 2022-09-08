LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Wednesday it has added five sites to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), one of them in Le Mars.

According to a release, the agency said tetrachloroethene (PCE), an ingredient in dry-cleaning chemicals, has been identified in the soil, groundwater, sub-slab vapors, and more within several structures at a historic Le Mars site.

The chemicals originated from a dry-cleaning service at the intersection of Highway 3 and Central Avenue.

“All people in this country, no matter the color of their skin, their ZIP code or income, deserve to live in communities free from harmful pollutants and contaminated lands,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “By adding sites to the Superfund National Priorities List, we are accelerating cleanups and working to ensure that more people living near the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination have the health and environmental protections they deserve.”

The EPA said they will work to remediate site of the PCE in Le Mars. Superfund cleanups are meant to provide health and economic benefits to their communities, according to the EPA.

The EPA proposed the site to be added to the NPL in March.