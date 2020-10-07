LCC School District seeks $23 million dollar bond vote

If the bond vote passes the high school building will be demolished and rebuilt and the elementary school will also get a renovation the superintendent of LCC says this is necessary.

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – A $23 million dollar bond proposal will be on the ballot for election night at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School District.

If the bond vote passes, the high school building will be demolished and rebuilt and the elementary school will also get a renovation. The superintendent of LCC says this is necessary.

“We won’t necessarily get to use it but even us coming back to the school after we graduate, it’ll be very beneficial,” said Jordynn Urwiler, a junior at LCC High School.

On November 3, voters will decide a bond issue. That would provide the district with $23 million dollars bonded over 25 years if passed.

“We have a building that you are not for sure what is going to happen from one day to the next and so it would be nice to have a building that we are not trying to put bandaids on so that we can look at other things that we really can improve as well,” said Shane Kinkaid, a teacher at LCC High School.

That’s a 1.9 percent increase for tax payers, or roughly 11 cents.

“I have kids in high school now, I have an elementary kid, I think the youngest one might get to see some of the benefits of it but it’s not for us, it’s for the future of our kids,” said Dustin Thompson, an LCC board member.

With how the school is structured right now, students say they have three minutes to get from one side of the school to the other.

“If you are going to the English wing to, like, the gym, it would take more than the 3 minutes that we get between periods, so it’s just kinda a race to get to classes most of the time,” said Urwiler.

“It’s very hard to get from place to place and then there is also a lot of chaos with the elementary because you don’t want to obviously run over the little kids when walking though the halls,” said Kinsey Hall, a junior student.

Other parts of the school is falling apart and the superintendent said elementary and high school students sharing the same halls is not ideal.

“If the bond does not pass and not be approved the needs that have been identified do not go away we still have to do something and so it’s just a matter of we feel that this is the best opportunity both for timing and the best plan right now,” said Jeremy Christiansen.

The LCC says they will continue to host public forums to get the community aware of this bond vote.

Latest Stories