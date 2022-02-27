SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will host a Spring-themed activity for kids on March 5.

According to a press release, kids will learn how Lewis and Clark struggled crossing the Rocky Mountains during the spring of 1806 with a hands-on-activity.

Kids will make do-it-yourself stress balls to represent the stress the explorers were under during their travels.

The activity will be held at 1 p.m. on March 5 at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

All ages welcome and admission is free while supplies last.