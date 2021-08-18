Lawyer for West 3rd Street shooting suspect requests client be transferred to juvenile court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The lawyer representing a 17-year-old murder suspect involved in a fatal shooting on West Third Street in May wants to have his client tried as a juvenile.

According to court documents, a lawyer representing Dwight Evans, 17, filed a motion to have his case transferred to juvenile court due to the defendant’s age.

A hearing on the request for transfer will be held at the Woodbury County Courthouse on September 27 at 3 p.m.

On May 1, around 1:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to Uncle Dave’s Bar on 1427 West Third Street in Sioux City.

Officials said Evans and Lawrence Canady tried to enter the bar but were turned away. They both told a bartender they were waiting for Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, and were armed.

While Harrison was outside of a bar waiting for a ride, an argument started between himself and Canady. When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived at the bar to pick him up, Canady assaulted her, and Harrison tried to intervene.

A physical fight began between Harrison and Canady. When Canady had Harrison on the ground, Evans shot Harrison in the flank and in the chest, causing life-threatening injuries that led to Harrison’s death.

Evans pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession of controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp, and assault while participating in a felony.

Canady pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury, and assault causing bodily injury.