Lawyer for New Year’s Day shooting suspect requests client transferred to juvenile court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The lawyer representing a murder suspect involved in the New Year’s Day shooting wants to have his client tried as a juvenile.

Carlos Morales, 18, is one of three accused of shooting into a Sioux City house on January 1 on South Walker Street that killed Mia Kritis, 18, and injured four.

He, his brother Christopher Morales, 19, and Anthony S. Bauer, 18, were charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. In addition, Liliana O. Gutierrez, 20, was arrested, accused of being a driver for the three men.

The lawyer for Carlos Morales is arguing that Carlos was not 18 at the time of the shooting and should be transferred to juvenile court. In reply, Woodbury County Attorney Pat Jennings said that while Carlos was 17 years old at the time, he turned 18 only ten days later on January 11, and was then arrested on January 13.

A hearing on the request for transfer will be held by the court on the morning of April 26.

Carlos Morales and Bauer were taken into custody January 13 at 4:25 p.m. after officers located them on in a car in the 3100 block of Floyd Boulevard.

Carlos Morales, Christopher Morales, Bauer, and Gutierrez have all pleaded not guilty to their charges.