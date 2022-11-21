SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Lawton has been sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse of a child and other charges.

According to judgment documents, Chad Sitzmann, 40, of Lawton, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after entering an Alford plea on August 17. He was also ordered to pay $16,250 in fines.

According to an affidavit filed with the Iowa District Court for Woodbury County, Sitzmann was accused of sexually abusing a child from February 2015 to September 2018.

The documents stated that when the child was less than 14 years old, Sitzmann would allegedly show her inappropriate images and videos. Investigators found evidence of him sending inappropriate images, videos, and “sexual memes” to her phone.

According to the documents, Sitzmann was additionally accused of conducting himself inappropriately around the child, including allegedly walking into the child’s room while they were changing, exposing himself, and making requests for the child to perform sex acts while in his room, the child’s room, or while the child was taking a shower.

Authorities say the alleged abuse “continued steadily” for a few years and he would tell the child not to tell anyone about what he was doing. The child came forward on September 30, 2018, and explained to their biological mother what was happening. The child’s mother allegedly confronted Sitzmann, and the documents state that he told her “it was only one time.”

The documents specified that “law enforcement was not initially contacted.” Sitzmann was confronted for a second time by the child’s mother, and one of the child’s friends was present for the conversation as well.

While the child’s mother and friend were allegedly recording the conversation, Sitzmann could be heard apologizing and claiming that it would never happen again. The documents state that he said he wasn’t “in the right mindset.”

While the child stayed with their friend’s family, the documents alleged that Sitzmann continued to communicate with the child for a while and bought them gifts. Sitzmann also told the child that he was going to give the child plane tickets for their high school graduation so they could go somewhere.

On October 10, 2018, the child allegedly told their friend’s mother what Sitzmann had been allegedly doing, and law enforcement was then contacted.

The child provided their cell phone to deputies and the deputies downloaded the contents of the device. The child continued to provide their side of the story during a recorded interview with the Child Advocacy Center, according to the documents.

A warrant was issued for Sitzmann’s arrest on May 31, 2019, and he was arrested that day.

He was initially charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. As per the plea agreement, neglect of a dependent person and each count of sexual abuse were dismissed by the court.