Lawton-Bronson teachers say hello to students in a drive-by parade

BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s become a national trend and now teachers here in Siouxland are joining in to let their students know they miss them.

Monday morning, the school parking lot was full of teachers’ cars. Many said it was a joy to see the kids, especially since they weren’t able to properly say goodbye with the unexpected school closure due to COVID-19.

“Teachers from our school went down saying that they miss us since we can’t do back to school because of the coronavirus COVID-19,” said Brilee Fauth, a student.

Lawton-Bronson students were able to see their teachers for the first time in over a week.

“We didn’t even get to say bye because our last day was on a Friday and then Mr. Shook let us know on Sunday that we wouldn’t be coming back. So we didn’t really get to say bye,” said Sharon Fisher, the Elementary school secretary for 21 years.

“We held up signs saying ‘We miss you too,'” said Audrey Lindski, one of the students.

Over 20 teachers traveled through the towns in their cars with bubbles and signs, honking their horns to show their love.

“This is at least one way to get out there and at least see their faces, smilies and let them know that we are still here and that we love them so much. And so we are just super excited to see them today,” said Jill Myers, a teacher.

“I get to see a bunch of my old teachers and my teacher this year,” said Vraelynn Fauth, a student.

“That’s why we love our small town, because it was so nice to have them gather and get together, and it actually brought a tear to my eye when I heard that they were going to do this, because it is so special,” said Trista Wermes, who runs Bronson daycare.

Teachers and students said they can’t wait to reunite for good.

“I just know our kids around here and I know they are going to be so happy and they will be so into this when we get out there today,” said Myers.

“We haven’t been able to see each other in a long time,” said Camden Doscatr.

The Lawton-Bronson volunteer fire department helped to lead to teachers through the towns Monday morning. Many parents said this is just what their family needed for the start of the week.