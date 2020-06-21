Lawton-Bronson FFA Chapter has first elected State FFA Officer

BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU)-The Lawton-Bronson school district has its first-elected state Future Farmers of America (FFA) officer. However, due to COVID-19 the process was a bit different this year.

“I love cattle. I’ve always been around them ever since I was little. I love showing them, just doing chores, and being around them,” said Haley Williams, a member of the Lawton-Bronson Community School District FFA Chapter.

Haley is taking her love and passion for agriculture to the next level this year.

“I will be the first member from Lawton-Bronson to be on the State Office through FFA so that’s a very big accomplishment and I’m really proud and humbled by it,” said Haley, the new Iowa FFA Vice President.

A new milestone her family says is well deserved.

“One thing with Haley is everything she decides to be a part of she dives right in. So we shouldn’t be surprised at some of the things she accomplishes but she still always amazes us,” said Haley’s Mother Angie Williams.

However, getting to the Iowa FFA State Office position didn’t unfold in its usual way due to COVID-19. The event is usually held in person at the Enrichment Center in Ankeny, Iowa.

“It was actually over zoom, so that was unique, we had a lot of interviews throughout three days then we had an opportunity to give speeches about our passion for FFA and how we would be good for this position,” said Haley.

In her new leadership role, she plans to encourage the next generation of future farmers throughout Iowa. As well as helping students inside the Lawton-Bronson school district.

“She’s good with kids so she will be able to share with her students, in her classroom, or in front of her audience just her passion for agriculture and animals,” said Angie.

“I’ll be able to travel throughout the state and meet several FFA members. I’m actually helping lead 1,600 Iowa FFA members so that will be neat. I’ll be able to put on chapter meetings for students and just helping in different ways by lead the organization,” said Haley.

She will be packing her backs this upcoming week and head to Ankeny, Iowa for three weeks of training on how to be a state officer and a strong leader.