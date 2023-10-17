LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawton-Bronson school administrators received mostly favorable feedback on Tuesday at the first of two information sessions focusing on an upcoming school bond referendum.

Nearly 100 people filled the Bronson Elementary School’s gymnasium to learn details of the $15.5 million bond measure.

Supporters say if approved the money will help provide a “space for all” with the addition of an auditorium, a competition gymnasium, and a fitness center for the junior-senior high school. An indoor walking track and weight room would also be available to community members.

Superintendent Chad Shook states that because the district is paying off an elementary school bond, 4 years early. The tax levy rate property owners face would likely be less than what’s being paid today or less.

“I do think it’s a very positive effect because it does give them some measure of tax relief. I mean obviously not building this addition is going to give them more, but this will still be some sense of tax relief beyond what they had when we were paying for the elementary building. But you know like everything else I think people are concerned, they want to know what does it cost and it’s cost versus value,” Shook said.

The Lawton-Bronson bond measure will appear on the November 7th ballot. Another informational meeting is set for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Lawton High School.