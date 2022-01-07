DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The State of Iowa is suing Sioux City for misleading state officials about pollution and water test results.

According to a press release from Attorney General Tom Miller, from May 2012 to June 2015, wastewater treatment center employees were only disinfecting wastewater when they needed to submit samples to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“The city potentially endangered human lives and wildlife by violating water-quality rules and perpetrating a fraud to conceal its employees’ actions,” said AG Tom Miller.

The state is asking the city to pay up to $5,000 per day for the violations and issue rules to keep the city from making more violations. The lawsuit claims the city is still violating permit limits for ammonia and chlorine.

The lawsuit stems from an investigation that claimed the Sioux City water treatment center was pumping water that wasn’t disinfected into the Missouri River knowingly without contacting the DNR, and they would fabricate sanitary testing measures.

As a result of this investigation, the plant’s former supervisor and superintendent were sentenced for crimes related to the false testing procedures.

In November 2020, Patrick Schwarte, of Sioux City, was sentenced to two years of probation for one count of conspiracy and one count of falsifying, tampering with, and rendering an inaccurate monitoring device or method required to be maintained under the Clean Water Act.

In April 2021, another person was sentenced to prison for his involvement in these violations. Jay Niday, of Sergeant Bluff, was sentenced to three months in prison for one count of conspiracy and one count of knowingly falsifying, tampering with, and rendering an inaccurate monitoring device or method to be required to be maintained under the Clean Water Act.

The lawsuit claims the city is still discharging excessive amounts of chlorine, even as recently as August 2021.