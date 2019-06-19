Lawsuit against Sibley for odor ordinance dismissed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A federal judge has ruled a Siouxland community’s odor ordinance is constitutional.

Between 2016 and 2018, the city of Sibley issued about 45 citations to Iowa Drying & Processing over many odor complaints from the community. Those citations total thousands of dollars.

The processing and manufacturing plant challenged the city, saying the odor ordinance was too vague to enforce.

However, the federal judge in Sioux City says the ordinance is valid, and the company’s lawsuit has been dismissed.

