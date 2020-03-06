Lawmakers urge changes to reduce flooding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several Siouxland lawmakers are putting pressure on the Army Corps of Engineers to change how they manage the Missouri River to reduce flooding.

Senators from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri have backed legislation on the emphasis on reducing flood risks.

The bill would require the Corps to change how it controls the dams, as well as, making levees along the Missouri River stronger.

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said flood protection is their highest priority.

