Lawmakers from Siouxland react to Senate acquitting President Trump on impeachment charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lawmakers from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota give their reactions to the conclusion of the Senate Impeachment Trial.

IOWA

Former Woodbury County Board of Supervisor and a candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, Jeremy Taylor, released a statement after the Senate’s vote on the articles of impeachment.

“Today, Republicans stood up for the Constitution and acquitted President Trump on all articles of impeachment that were sent over by House Democrats. From the President’s first day in office, the socialist left has tried to overturn the election of a duly-elected President, but they failed. It is time for House Democrats to put aside their partisan views and dislike for our President and get back to their constitutional obligation of serving the people that elected them.” From Former Supervisor and 4th Congressional District candidate Jeremy Taylor

Iowa Congressman Steve King released a statement after President Trump was acquitted by the Senate on impeachment charges.

“As the only Member of Iowa’s House delegation to vote against these sham impeachment articles, I was feeling pretty lonely until I was joined today by both of Iowa’s Senators, Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst, who cast ‘Not Guilty’ votes in the Senate to acquit the President,” said King. “I commend the United States Senate for voting to acquit President Trump. The House impeachment effort was illegitimate from the outset, and President Trump was correct to describe it as a ‘witch hunt’ brought by bitter partisans who never accepted that Americans preferred him to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Americans have watched this sham impeachment unfold, and what the Democrats have done in their zeal to attack this successful President has appalled them. Rep. Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, faced censure for his misrepresentation of President Trump’s words. In addition to facing censure, Rep. Schiff also held secret impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee that were so one-sided and unfair to the President, I joined many of my Republican colleagues to storm the SCIF in the name of getting transparency into the proceedings. Americans are also deeply suspicious of the coordination that many believe occurred between Rep. Schiff’s staff and the so-called whistleblower. The fact of the matter is that there is something deeply un-American about attempting to overthrow a duly elected President while providing little to no information to the public about the person or persons who may be behind the nefarious effort. The Senate did the right thing by voting to acquit President Trump, and I commend Iowa’s two Senators for their votes. I also congratulate President Trump on this outcome, as he has been fully vindicated by the Senate’s actions.” From Iowa Congressman Steve King (R-IA)

NEBRASKA

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) issued the following statement on Wednesday after the Senate voted to acquit the President on both articles of impeachment charges.

“After presenting an extraordinary amount of information over the past two weeks, the House managers failed to make a compelling case that the president should be removed from office. Therefore, I voted for his acquittal on both charges. It is now time for the Senate to move forward, return to normal legislative business, and advance policies that will make life better for Nebraskans and all Americans.” From Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement after the Senate’s vote to acquit the President on impeachment charges.

“The U.S. Senate did the right thing today in voting to acquit President Trump and ending this partisan impeachment parade. Thank you to Senator Fischer and Senator Sasse for voting to clear the President’s name.” From Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota Senator John Thune (R-SD) issued a statement on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Trump.