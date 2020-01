SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa lawmakers are considering making some changes to the way the state holds back gambling winners from those who owe the state.

A bill approved Monday would require the state’s rules in line with federal rules that require gamblers to report their winnings to the IRS.

The state currently requires people who win over $1,200 to be checked against a state database to see if they own any money to the state of in back child support.