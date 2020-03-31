Lawmakers approve six bills to help cope with COVID-19 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota lawmakers were busy approving bills to help cope with COVID-19.

The State Senate approved six bills on Monday mostly through remote video conferencing.

Some of those bills include waiving the minimum hours that K-12 schools must hold classes and lifting some requirements for those schools, such as standardized assessments.

Other bills create a sub-fund to help small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, State House approved another bill that would expand the circumstances on when the governor can declare an emergency. ​