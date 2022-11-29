SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City High School and local law enforcement officials conducted a K9 scan as part of school policy on Monday.

According to a post on the South Sioux City Community School District Facebook page, the K9 scan is authorized by the Board of Education and is intended to persuade students away from using, possessing, or transporting illegal controlled and dangerous substances on school property.

The post states that the school administration accompanied police officers during their search of the school’s hallways and the students remained in classrooms away from the dogs or officers doing the scan.