SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Roads are airports are sure to be busy this holiday weekend and area law enforcement is putting a big focus on safety.

AAA forecast that an estimated 34 million Americans will be hitting the roads for Memorial Day and both local and state law enforcement is stepping up patrols in an effort to keep people safe.

As usual, they will be screening for intoxicated and distracted drivers but Trooper Karen Yaneff also said that drivers should keep an eye on their speed.

“Speed is a huge factor so we consider the speed even when you’re coming up to a stop sign. We are seeing a lot of fatalities resulting from not stopping at the stop sign and, or we’re failing to yield to cars that are coming because we don’t want to wait that extra split second so all we ask is that make sure that if you’re at a stop sign or stop light, making sure that we’re looking both ways, taking our time and making sure we get to our destination safely,” Yaneff said.

With more cars on the roads, it’s important to maintain a safe following distance of at least three seconds.