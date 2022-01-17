SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) In a release from the Sioux City Poice Department, they state that an officer came across an adult man with multiple stab wounds in front of an apartment on the 500 block of 17th Street.

The initial officer reported that he saw two black males feeling the area from where the victim was found. They are currently not believed to be suspects but may have been involved.

Investigating officers were able to determine that the victim and the two other males were running away from an area near 17th and Jackson and stopped in front of the apartment due to the victim’s injuries. It is believed there was some sort of incident at a different location with an unknown suspect.

The release says that this investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as they learn more.

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.): Police have confirmed that the victim has been stabbed and is in critical condition.

Emergency responders were on the scene within 5 minutes of the call, and the victim was taken to MercyOne for treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspect as they continue to investigate the incident.

Police said they have surveillance video of the area and will be reviewing it in hopes to find any leads.

(4:30 p.m.) – Officials are responding to a possible stabbing near Sioux City’s Northside Monday.

Law enforcement in Sioux City received a call about a stabbing that occurred on the 500 block of 17th Street just after 4 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence at the location.

This is a developing story. KCAU9 has a crew on the scene and we will update as we learn more.