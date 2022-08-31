SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Labor Day weekend is a popular time for Siouxlanders to go out on the water, but boating can be dangerous when alcohol is involved.

Dale Davis is the northeast district supervisor for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He said Labor Day weekend is one of their busiest times of the year.

“We usually send officers, we pull officers from other parts of the state where we anticipate a lot of activity,” said Davis. “We put a lot of hours in. It’s not uncommon to work 12-14 hour days over Labor Day weekend.”

While authorities work to catch intoxicated boaters, Iowa DNR officer Steve Griebel said Siouxlanders can protect themselves by making sure they have the necessary safety equipment.

“Improper life jackets, if they’re inaccessible, that sort of thing. Make sure they’re the right size. Make sure they are accessible,” said Griebel. “Make sure there’s enough for everybody on the boat, and make sure you have the throwable and fire extinguisher and all the required safety equipment for your boat.”

Don Allaway with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks said a few too many drinks while out on the water can have major consequences.

“In the state of South Dakota, it’s very similar to driving under the influence,” said Allaway. “So, it’s an arrestable offense and if you’re found to be over the limit based on our tests, or believed to be impaired, you will be arrested.”

In all three states drivers cannot operate a boat if their blood alcohol content exceeds .08.