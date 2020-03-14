Law enforcement increasing patrols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – St. Patrick’s is just around the corner, and for most, it’s a time of celebration. The Iowa State Patrol is asking drivers who may have had a little bit too much green beer to not drive home.

The state patrol, along with local law enforcement, will be stepping up patrols starting this weekend through St. Patrick’s day in an effort to keep the roads safe.

Officers will be cracking down on seatbelt violations, impaired driving, distracted driving, and excessive speed. Trooper John Farley says this initiative is to help reduce the number of fatalities.

“The holiday does have a reputation of celebration, and we want to make sure that everybody realizes the Iowa State Patrol isn’t preventing anybody from celebrating, but just making sure and reinforcing that idea of doing it responsibly,” said Farley.

Farley says that like any holiday, increased traffic means a greater risk of getting in an accident.